Catherine Ann Harris Walker, 64, of Cody, passed away at Cody Regional Health on Jan. 2, 2022.
Catherine was born on Oct. 21, 1957 to Margaret and Nyle Steggall in Broken Bow, Neb. Her father Nyle worked on the railroad and her mother a homemaker. She had six siblings: Joann, Cyndy, Connie, Donna, Dennis and Jim. She was raised around animals and her love for animals continued to be a powerful force and passion throughout her life. The family moved to Glendo, Wyo. where she graduated in 1977.
She had her first daughter, Mandy Rae Steggall, in 1976. In 1989 she married her soul mate and love of her life, James Dean Harris, and together they had two children, Shauna and Nyle James (N.J.) Harris, and Jim took on Mandy as his own daughter as well. They lived a wonderful life with their three children in Cody, until Jim’s death in 1999.
In 2000 Catherine met and married Larry Walker, her rock and touchstone throughout the years. They raised her granddaughters, Catherine and Sonya Steggall as their own. Catherine started to work for Wal-Mart in 2006 and for the next 15 years was one of their most dedicated and hardest workers.
She made a second family at work. She was well loved there and brightened her customer’s and co-workers’ days, making new friends daily.
Catherine’s last decade of her life was filled with amazing time spent with her friends, co-workers, husband, kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She made lasting memories with everyone.
Blessed were those who knew and loved her. Her light was like no other.
She is preceded in death by her two late loving husbands, James Harris and Larry Walker, her mother, Margaret Steggall, father, Nyle Steggall and sister Donna Hartshorn and her favorite dog, Buffy.
She is survived by her children Mandy Steggall (and Daisy), Shauna (Jordan) Bateman, N.J. (Anissa) Harris, Sonya (Matt) Merideth, and Catherine (Wyatt) Steggall; grandkids Maggie, Drake, Everly, Wesley and Vanessa; many awesome step-children and grand-step-children, two cats Kat and Buddy; sisters, Joann Wright, Cyndy Coziahr, Connie Coziahr Bowsher; brothers, Dennis Steggall and Jim Steggall, and many, many loved ones that will always keep her memory and light alive.
Visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Condolences can be left on Catherine’s page on BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.