House Bill 74 — a bill creating a trust fund to finance the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for outdoor recreation projects throughout Park County and the state — has been gaining traction and additional funding in recent weeks.
During a Jan. 20 meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, legislators approved an amendment allocating $6 million in general fund dollars to the new trust fund. The contribution is in addition to $6 million allocated to the proposed trust fund from the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s reserve and projects account every two years.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, recommended contributing state funds to the proposed trust fund, feeling it would be a worthy way to spend some of the $913 million in unallocated funds in the state’s general fund and budget reserve accounts.
Originally, the proposed trust was to be funded through sales tax dollars. But the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee voted Jan. 18 to provide funding through the Office of Tourism’s project and reserve account.
Between $11 and $12 million is added to the account every two years — which means roughly half of the reserve account would go into the trust fund every biennium — Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism, told the appropriations committee on Jan. 20.
The House travel committee also approved an amendment clarifying that grants awarded through the trust fund should be provided based on “counties’ inverse proportional share of tourism income as determined by the department of tourism.”
What this means practically, according to travel committee member Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, is that priority will be given to applications from communities that have relatively few recreational resources.
Western said that, while he understood the thoughts behind his committee’s amendment, he also had concerns about diverting funds away from communities that have built their economy on outdoor recreation, including Park County.
“The concern is when you look at where the tourism is in the state, it’s generally in the northwest part of the state,” Western said. “That’s where there’s going to be a lot of demand for these types of projects.”
“So the question is, Do we want the biggest bang for our buck? Or do we want to build trails outside of Sundance?” Nicholas said. “That (discussion) is for days to come.”
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, chair of the House travel Committee, helped develop the legislation. She had previously told the Enterprise that the concept of the proposed trust fund was inspired by the success of the state’s Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund, which has financed more than 750 projects throughout the state since 2005.
Newsome said that 20% of the funds raised through the trust would go toward the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, which has not had a consistent source of funding since its inception in 2020. The remaining 80% will be used for grant projects to enhance and create recreation assets across the state, including “trailheads, trails, shooting ranges, boat ramps, cell towers, motorized and non-motorized recreational areas and other related physical and organizational structures and facilities,” according to the bill.
House Bill 74 is currently awaiting its first reading in the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.