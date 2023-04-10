04112023-Hageman-SD1.jpg
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman speaks during a Town Hall meeting in the Cody Library on April 7, 2022.

 Stephen Dow

Just months into her congressional career, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, has taken on a task that has failed more than once: removing the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzly bears from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.

