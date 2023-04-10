Just months into her congressional career, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, has taken on a task that has failed more than once: removing the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzly bears from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
Following a standing-room-only town hall meeting at the Cody Library on April 7, Hageman told the Enterprise she believed her bill had wide-ranging support, and expressed hope it could move further than past attempts to delist the species.
“I know we have bipartisan support and bicameral support,” Hageman said. “... I know we’ll get it through the House, but I also think we may very well get it through the Senate.”
In the 1970s, grizzly bears were rarely seen outside of Yellowstone and numbers in the region dipped as low as 136. Since the bears were added to the endangered species list in 1975, numbers have grown by 4% to 7% annually. The population surpassed recovery goals around the year 2000 and is now estimated at over 1,000 grizzlies.
“Everybody knows they are well past the recovery point … ,” Hageman said. “There is a concern that, if they continue to grow, it will create a lot of problems for the grizzly bear, as well as for everybody who lives in these communities.”
Hageman noted that, on multiple occasions, the Secretary of the Interior has delisted the grizzly bear in the greater Yellowstone area “due to the robustness of the grizzly management plan and the fact that we far exceed our numbers.”
However, the species was relisted due to “lawsuits and judges who don’t read and understand the ESA (Endangered Species Act),” Hageman said.
In 2007, the decision to overturn the delisting hinged on federal wildlife managers’ lack of understanding of how the decline of whitebark pine — a major grizzly food source — would impact the species. A decade later in 2017, the delisting was overturned due to concerns about genetic diversity.
Hageman said the biggest challenge she faces in her fight to delist the species is the misconception that, if the species is delisted, there will be an “open season” on grizzlies.
“Some people believe that if you delist a species, there is nothing to protect that species; all protections and restrictions just fall by the wayside and it’s open season on whatever that species is,” Hageman said. “But that isn’t what happens ... .The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has management plans in place.”
Hageman’s legislation comes as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is again considering surrendering the management of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bears to the states of Wyoming and Montana.
More thoughts from the Cody Town Hall
Grizzly delisting was just one of the many topics discussed by Hageman during a wide-ranging, hour-and-a-half-long town hall meeting in Cody.
The congresswoman briefly touched on a variety of topics, ranging from the national budget to energy production. Below are a few thoughts Hageman shared:
The nation’s budget: “I’d like to see some pretty dramatic changes in the spending that we have. We can’t continue on the trajectory that we’re on. I would like to see the $100 million that has (been allocated but) not spent on Covid to be clawed back. I would like to see the federal Department of Education entirely defunded and abolished. I would like to see the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) substantially curtailed ... . When I talk about what I want to see, I’m always going to go back to funding agencies.”
The recent indictment of former President Donald Trump: “We have subpoenaed some information related to the Trump indictment, and the reason is (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin) Bragg receives federal funds. We also know there is a gentleman from the White House who has been flying to New York to meet with Bragg prior to the indictment. So we need to find out to what extent this administration might be involved in that indictment.”
The United Nations, and whether the United States should withdraw from it: “I love the idea (of leaving) ... It has become just a corrupt money sink. I think at the time it was created, there were reasons for it ... but if something is not decidedly conservative, eventually it will become liberal ... I think it’s outlived its usefulness, and I think it’s become a negative.”
Green energy: “Green energy is anything but. You can talk about wind and solar being free, but harnessing them for electricity is not. You can talk about them being clean, but turning them into actual electricity is not ... It (converting our entire electric grid to green energies) isn’t even possible to do. It is about control and about power. So we have to fight.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health: “Anything we can do to strip that organization of its power is very important. Nobody should have ever empowered Anthony Fauci the way he was empowered ... I’m going to go back to what I stated in the beginning, which is we need to determine whether these agencies should even exist in the first place. If they do, then great! I’m not anti-government, but I’m anti-bad-government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.