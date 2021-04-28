Two weeks of cold, wet weather have slowed road work on 17th Street but project supervisor Ed Epperson says his crews are still on pace to finish by June 15.
“The next week or so in the 70s should help us catch right back up,” he said.
Weather delays have pushed back pouring the remainder of the concrete on the 17th Street hill and at Central and Stampede avenues, but Epperson said all three areas should be wrapping up this week with the warm weather expected as the weekend approaches.
The large pour on the hill, which will reduce traffic to a single lane on 17th, is scheduled for Thursday, April 29. Motorists should expect delays that day as crews work on the pour.
Some final work on storm drains along Beck and Alger avenues is expected to wrap up next week. Crews are expected to begin night grinding and joint sealing in the next week as well, the latter of which will close some lanes on Sheridan Avenue beginning next Wednesday.
In other road construction news, resident WYDOT engineer Todd Frost said that work along WYO 120 North has been slowed as well due to the wet weather in the past two weeks.
