A distress call was received by the Park County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9 at 3:41 p.m. after a hunter broke his lower leg.
The 38-year-old hunter was located in the South Fork of the Shoshone River Drainage on the Shoshone Plateau. He had slid down a ravine and, in the process, broke his leg and was unable to climb out.
Park County Search and Rescue personnel, assisted by Guardian Medical Helicopter and Sublette County’s Tip-Top helicopter, were able to reach the injured hunter. A team of six SAR members were able to stabilize his injury and stay with the injured hunter overnight.
“Being able to get to the victim and then staying overnight with him is a resource that is invaluable to the residents and visitors of Park County,” Sheriff Scott Steward said of SAR. “The six members that stayed overnight were able to hike out to a landing zone the next morning, after the victim was extracted, and all made it home safely.”
The following morning Tip-Top “short hauled” the victim out of the area and to a waiting Cody Regional Health ambulance that was waiting at the Majo Ranch. The victim was transported to Cody Regional Health.
A “short haul” rescue is a rope affixed to the underside of a helicopter with an attendant. The rope and attendant are lowered to extract the victim, either in a litter or in this case what is referred to as a “screamer suit,” which is a full body harness. The victim is then transported, attached to the rope, to a more suitable landing zone.
