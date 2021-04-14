CHEYENNE – Cody physician Dr. Mark Ryzewicz recently joined the Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. Dr. Ryzewicz is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and is affiliated with the Northern Wyoming Surgical Center and Cody Regional Health.
“We are excited to have Dr. Ryzewicz join our Board,” said BCBSWY President and CEO Diane Gore. “For the 75 years our company has served the residents of Wyoming, we have been fortunate to have Wyoming physicians participate in our leadership. As a community physician, Dr. Ryzewicz understands the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in Wyoming and his perspectives will be valued.”
A graduate of Stanford University, Dr. Ryzewicz received his medical degree from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at University of Colorado Health in Denver. He has practiced in Laramie, Sheridan, Worland and Rapid City, S.D., and has been in Cody since 2016.
“I look forward to serving on the BCBSWY Board and participating in the discussions of today’s complex health care system, and the important role that health insurance plays,” Ryzewicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.