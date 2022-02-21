Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) is excited about the possibility of personally representing some people he know not far from Cody.
His House District 28 currently covers a large swath of rural area from Thermopolis to Basin, Shoshoni to Meeteetse. The redistricting proposal up for vote in the legislature would see his district move closer to Cody itself and cover many of the neighborhoods on the south side of the Greybull Highway.
“I am looking forward to that possibility and will try to make contact with them,” he said. “I personally know several of these folks and will be happy to properly represent them.”
The 62-31 plan presented by the House Corporations Committee would result in some major changes to both Winter’s and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams’ (R-Cody) house districts as they split up the Cody region with Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), who would still represent the bulk of Cody residents.
“This would be beneficial to the Big Horn Basin districts as we were substantially out of compliance with a 60/30 plan,” Newsome said.
The proposed redistricting adds two House and one Senate district.
Rodriguez-Williams, whose district covers residents from east Cody, along the Powell Highway to Ralston, and up to Clark, would lose the Willwood area of Powell from her district.
According to WyoFile, the committee tabled a back-up plan that it had previously sponsored, a plan that did not add more districts.
Rodriguez-Williams said it wouldn’t have made too much of a difference for her, as that map also carved out Willwood from her House District 50.
Redistricting is required by lawmakers every 10 years following a census. The idea is to realign voting district lines to accurately reflect any population changes.
Lawmakers must approve a new map during the session and by March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.