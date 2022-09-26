Jennifer Christen Phillips, 40, of Cody, pleaded not guilty Friday to hit-and-run charges after she allegedly struck an 11-year-old on a bicycle.
She also pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to yield the right of way in a crosswalk.
Parker DeFord was riding his bicycle Sept. 20 with some friends near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue. As DeFord attempted to cross 16th Street around 5:30 p.m., a white Dodge Ram that was attempting to turn from 16th onto Stampede Avenue struck him. The vehicle did not stop.
Phillips was arrested on Sept. 21 by Cody Police. She turned herself in after learning the police were searching for a white Dodge pickup and after her husband told her a child had been injured, her attorney said at the arraignment hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 23.
“Her version of events is she felt she hit the curb and did not realize she had hit a young child and caused injuries,” Phillips’ attorney Timothy Blatt said at the hearing.
According to Nicole DeFord, Parker’s mother, he sustained a broken left tibia, two broken ribs on his left side, a small puncture in one of his lungs and several broken or chipped teeth.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield disagreed with Phillips’ statement she felt she hit a curb.
“We’re not accusing her, that she did this intentionally. At this point, I’m not even sure that she caused the accident, but that’s irrelevant,” Hatfield said. “Any reasonable person under the circumstances would have known they hit somebody on a bicycle. We’re not talking about curbs. That story doesn’t make any sense.”
Hatfield initially asked judge Joey Darrah for a $5,000 cash and surety bond after saying Phillips was a flight risk and there was a concern for public safety, especially with Phillips’ prior convictions.
Phillips has two prior convictions for improperly restraining a child while driving and four prior convictions for speeding, Hatfield said.
“The state is further concerned for public safety due to her failure to stop and render assistance to the victim she injured,” he added.
Blatt said the danger Phillips posed to the community was minimal.
“We’re not minimizing the injuries to the young child here, but of course there is a question ... of whether it’s the fault of the injured minor or Mrs. Phillips,” he said,
“The charge of leaving the scene of the accident doesn’t even really indicate whose fault the accident is,” Blatt added. “But regardless of whose fault it is, there is an understanding that you’re required to stop and render aid to someone who’s involved in an accident.”
Blatt said there is no reason to believe alcohol caused Phillips to leave the scene as she told him that she had not drank in the last eight or nine years. He also said Phillips’ substantial ties to the Cody and Park County communities did not make her a flight risk.
Phillips has been a lifelong resident of Cody, Blatt said. She also has a husband who currently works at Diamond Point Construction and has four children, with three enrolled in Cody schools and involved in local sports.
Darrah agreed there was a public safety concern, and limited Phillips’ driving privileges.
With the judge’s order, Phillips is only allowed to transport her children to school, to medical appointments and to extracurricular activities. She can also drive for emergencies and to transport herself to and from cosmetology school, where she recently enrolled.
Phillips was also given a $6,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing her to sign the bond and get out of jail.
“If you’re caught driving, and it’s not related to the limitations ... you’ll go back to jail and you’ll have to come up with $6,000 in cash,” Darrah told Phillips during the hearing.
Phillips is currently out on bond, and a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023.
