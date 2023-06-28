JOHNSTON mugshot.jpg

A Cody man faces aggravated assault and battery charges as well as charges of unlawfully restraining another person after he allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend over the TV volume, hitting her in the head with a shop tool and restraining her to prevent her from leaving his residence.

