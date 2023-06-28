A Cody man faces aggravated assault and battery charges as well as charges of unlawfully restraining another person after he allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend over the TV volume, hitting her in the head with a shop tool and restraining her to prevent her from leaving his residence.
Andrew Lee Johnston, 29, could face up to 11 years in prison and have to pay a $11,000 maximum fine if convicted of all charges.
According to the affidavit, Park County dispatch initially received a call from Johnston on June 12 around 6 a.m., in which he reported he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument at his residence, and she had damaged property, the affidavit said.
Dispatch then received a second call from staff at the Maverik on Big Horn Avenue. They reported Johnston’s girlfriend was at their store and was injured, the affidavit said.
Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse responded, and spoke with the girlfriend while she was in the ambulance, the affidavit said.
At the time, she was talking with Johnston on the phone, and handed it to Traverse, the affidavit said.
Traverse said Johnston was “calm and collected” but was “frustrated that he had been waiting for 15 minutes for officers to respond and see the damage to his property,” the affidavit said.
During the phone call, Johnston told Traverse he and his girlfriend had been dating for four to five months, and had been drinking before they got into an argument.
He admitted he “physically held” his girlfriend down to prevent her from damaging more property in his shop, the affidavit said.
Johnston told Traverse his place was destroyed after his girlfriend “started pulling” and “yanking” on things in his shop, the affidavit said.
Johnston said “he grabbed her around the arms to keep her from destroying more stuff, and they went to the ground,” the affidavit said. “Things reached such a point ... that he had to restrain her.”
Upon entering Johnston’s residence and shop area, Traverse said, “my observations led me to believe that there was a considerable altercation in this direct area,” noting a broken pool table leg, items strewn across the floor and numerous fluids spilled.
Ultimately, however, Johnston was arrested based on his girlfriend’s injuries and statements, the affidavit said.
Maverik staff had reported the girlfriend was afraid calling the police “would make things worse” with Johnston, the affidavit said.
She told law enforcement Johnston was “really, really drunk” and “the argument started over her not being able to turn down the TV volume,” the affidavit said.
She asked Johnston, “hey, do you know why the volume isn’t working on the TV?” and Johnston “really ‘went off’ after that question,” the affidavit said.
She decided to leave the residence but came back after getting 20 missed calls from Johnston, the affidavit said.
She said she was only returning to get her things, believing “she could just get her things and come back when [Johnston] was sober,” the affidavit said.
When she arrived at Johnston’s residence and asked to get her belongings, Johnston told her to “get out of my house” and “I only have to give you one warning, then I can shoot you,” the affidavit said.
She said Johnston shoved her against the garage door, the affidavit said.
She walked away to get her keys and Johnston “bear hugged her.” As she struggled with Johnston, the pool table broke and items on it fell onto the floor, the affidavit said.
“This set [Johnston] off even more,” the affidavit said. As the girlfriend turned around to ask “can I get my stuff,” Johnston hit her with a brake caliper tool, the affidavit said.
She had a “visibly pronounced raised mark on her forehead,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “Right after hitting her, [Johnston] tackled her ... and wrapped her in a bear hug.”
The girlfriend explained that once in the “bear hug” she was immobilized with her face held down, and she was unable to see anything, the affidavit said.
She told officers “she was scared” and “thought that she was going to die while [Johnston] held her,” the affidavit said. “Despite [her] telling him to ‘stop, get off me please,’ ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘my head hurts’ numerous times, he did not let her up.”
She said Johnston held her in that position for almost 11 minutes, the affidavit said.
"Eventually, she was let up after convincing [Johnston] that she would talk to him, that she loved him and she would help clean up,” the affidavit said. “[She] advised she was saying whatever it took so she could get up.”
Medical personnel told Traverse she had sustained a mild concussion, the affidavit said.
After the girlfriend left the residence, Johnston called her, telling her he was going to press charges for “her trashing his shop,” the affidavit said. “He told her that he is friends with a deputy and they would take his side. This was taken as him trying to intimidate her or pressure her to act or behave a certain way.”
During his arraignment, Johnston was given a $5,000 cash only bond.
