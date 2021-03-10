Crews with S&S Builders are continuing to take advantage of the good weather. Construction workers have ripped out the road on the west side of 17th Street between Central Avenue and Draw Street, moving up their timeline and getting the space ready for fresh concrete.
“We’ll probably pour the middle or end of next week,” said Ed Epperson, who is overseeing the project for S&S.
Work on the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 17th is also advancing steadily and if the weather continues to hold, crews hope to open the intersection by the end of next week as well.
City crews were working Tuesday morning on the freshly exposed dirt near Central Avenue, putting in part of a new water line. Epperson said he didn’t think that work would cause any delays with his own project.
“They should only be here today,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’ll come in right behind them and fill it in.”
