A wildfire burning in Clark late Monday night caused one fatality. The grass fire has burned 300 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, said Kristie Hoffert, medical chief for the Clark Fire District.
Jerry Parker, Park County Fire District administrator, said crews were still "mopping" up the fire as of early Tuesday afternoon. Mopping is the process of extinguishing residual fire to make sure it doesn't continue to spread. He said there are cottonwood trees and structures still small smoldering from the flames, and finds it unlikely the fire is contained at this point.
Parker said there were three homes and seven outbuildings destroyed in the fire that hit the lower Line Creek area, about five miles from downtown Clark. Hoffert said the fatality occurred to a firefighter's family member.
"It hits incredibly close to home for our department," she said. "We are struggling."
Parker said the fire started around 10:15 p.m. Monday when power lines were blown into a tree.
Crews from Clark, Cody, Powell and Belfry responded to the blaze.
Hoffert said many more homes and structures would have been lost if it were not for their efforts.
"There was some really amazing work done," she said.
A downed power line knocked over by the high winds has been determined the cause of the fire. Hoffert said the power line fell into a tree near the 800 block of County Road 1AB, arced, and sparked into some nearby grass. She said wind gusts in Clark were reported at more than 100 MPH on Monday night.
Hoffert said the wind had decreased as of Tuesday afternoon, but strong gusts are forecasted to continue for the rest of the day. These will mostly drop off on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures. Parker said it is not unheard of for fire risks to occur this late into the fall after a dry summer.
Clark resident James Hayes said he was forced to evacuate his home around 1 a.m., shortly before the fire encircled his home. He spent the night in Cody before returning Tuesday morning to find his property mostly unscathed. He said the 200 feet of feet of tall grass he mowed around his home this summer likely saved it.
Parker said a Code Red evacuation was ordered for Line Creek and surrounding areas including Louis L'Amour Lane and Crossfire Trail, where the primary burning occurred. Hoffert said most of the burning occurred on the north side of Line Creek.
Clark resident Therese Opsahl said people have been gathering at the Clark Recreation Center for shelter and food. The Clark Fire Hall is also offering shelter.
The Clark Rec Center will be offering a free dinner from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Park County Fire District sent out a recorded phone alert about the fire on Tuesday. Administrator Jerry Parker said both Cody and Powell firefighter units responded as mutual aid. At around noon Tuesday he said crews were working on containing the fire.
Red Lodge Fire is warning people to stay away from downed power lines and to call Northwest Energy or Beartooth Electric to report them in the Clark area.
A county radio transmitter in Clark was picked up and smashed due to the high winds. Mike Conners, Park County chief information officer, said it does not appear the loss of this device impacted any communication during the fire response.
Hoffert said the local fire districts have now been called off from the fire but resources from the BLM and Shoshone National Forest are still working on mitigation.
Another large fire has been reported in the Roscoe/West Rosebud area in southern Montana. Evacuations have been ordered in this area as well.
Check back for more updates.
