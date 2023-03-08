03022023-lup-SD3.jpg
Darcie White with Clarion Associates addresses attendees at a meeting on the county's land use plan at Cody Auditorium Wednesday, March 1, 2022

 Stephen Dow

Since Park County’s draft land use plan was released to the public a few weeks ago, Darcie White with project consultant Clarion Associates has heard one piece of feedback again and again: There’s a whole lot to read and review.

Here's how you can comment

Public comment on the draft land use plan is open through March 10, and county residents can participate through a variety of ways.

The electronic version of the draft land use plan is available at planparkcounty.konveio.com/park-county-land-use-plan-public-draft-feb-2023. Comments can be made directly on the electronic document and can also be mailed or emailed to the planning and zoning office.

Residents are also encouraged to make comments on the land suitability and future land use plan maps at experience.arcgis.com/experience/8e29bd02ca074644b30c53d01c4a18b6/.

Once the public comment period ends, the input will be reviewed and taken into consideration as Clarion Associates develops a final draft for consideration by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Park County Commission later this year, White said.

