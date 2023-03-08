Since Park County’s draft land use plan was released to the public a few weeks ago, Darcie White with project consultant Clarion Associates has heard one piece of feedback again and again: There’s a whole lot to read and review.
The document is the culmination of a year of research and community conversations, White said, and she knows it can be overwhelming, but she encourages community members to dig into the document as much as they can and provide feedback.
During a series of day-long public meetings in Powell and Cody on Feb. 28 and March 1, White introduced county residents to the draft plan, and the variety of information contained within it.
Chapter One
Among other things, Chapter One provides an introduction to the “vision and shared values of the county” that will guide development going forward, White said.
White said that, as Clarion started talking to county residents, they learned the county’s values haven’t changed significantly since the last land use plan was completed in 1998.
“One of the things we heard loud and clear coming out of that input was that what mattered to the residents of Park County in 1998 still matters today,” White said. “A lot of the values reflected in that plan are reflected in this draft. People still care about protection of ag land, preserving rural character and maintaining the rural way of life and culture here… . So if you were involved in the ’98 plan, you will see a lot of parallels.”
In addition to setting the county’s vision and values, the first chapter provides a history of land use planning in Park County, and an overview of countywide trends and forecasted growth, White said.
Chapter Two
The second chapter outlines the broad goals that the county as a whole wants to pursue going forward, White said.
“This is the big picture vision for the county,” White said. “What are the big goals we are shooting for and working collectively towards for the next 10 to 20 years?”
The chapter sets county-wide goals on a variety of subjects including growth management; private land use; hazard mitigation; infrastructure and public services; transportation; energy; water; and the environment and natural resources.
But while Chapter Two sets a broad direction for the county, that direction might not apply to all planning areas within the county, White said. For example, she cited the contentious issue of short-term rentals.
“We had a lot of feedback on that topic and a lot of different perspectives,” White said. “So the broad direction in Chapter Two says we want to keep doing what we’re doing, and continue to allow short-term rentals based on the regulations we have in place.
“But we also heard from some areas that have concerns about the impacts of short-term rentals on their neighborhoods and their housing. So there are planning areas that want to talk about going further and doing more to regulate short-term rentals, but that does not apply to the entire county.”
Planning-area specific guidance on some of these contentious issues are featured in Chapter Four, White said.
Chapter Three
Chapter Three continues the “big picture” work of Chapter Two by establishing a framework to guide future growth in unincorporated areas of Park County over the next 10 to 20 years, White said.
“This is really the piece of the plan that will inform the regulations ultimately,” she said. ”So this is an important piece to take a look at: What land use is assigned to your property and what are the plans for it?”
The chapter includes information about the factors that influence growth and development in Park County, White said. It also includes two key maps: a land suitability map and a future land use map.
“The suitability map looks at things like soil conditions, … access to roadways and access to water and sewer infrastructure,” she said “These are all the things that might make a property better or worse for development. It’s not an end-all-be-all, but it is a factor that should be taken into account.”
While the suitability map addresses whether there is proper infrastructure in place for development, the future land use map is intended as “a snapshot of what the county land use patterns might be in the future,” White said.
“The purpose is to make things more predictable,” she said. “That’s important for property owners and it’s important for people who live in an area and want to know what’s going to happen next to them … . So this is an attempt to … help people understand a little better what might happen in the future in different parts of the county.”
Chapter Four
White acknowledged there is much diversity within Park County, and what is best for Clark isn’t necessarily the best for areas near the cities of Cody and Powell, for example.
Chapter Four is an attempt to address that diversity and set area-specific policy guidance for each of the 12 planning areas in the county, White said.
“These areas are all very, very different,” she said. “They have different development considerations and different communities, so we’ve tried to reflect that (in this chapter).”
White said the planning-area-specific guidance is fairly short — between five and seven pages for each area — and urged residents to read through their planning area’s section and “tell us whether we got it right.”
“If you look at nothing else, I recommend that you take a look at your planning area and make sure that the general direction reflects what your area is looking for,” she said.
Chapter Five
The final chapter in the document looks to the future — specifically outlining priority initiatives and ways the county could implement those initiatives over the next few years, White said.
“It provides a bit of accountability,” she said. “If we agree this is the direction we want to go, this gives us something we can go back to in order to see if we’re making the progress we wanted to, and if not, why aren’t we?”
The chapter identifies five priority initiatives, White said.
These include aligning the county’s development regulations and standards with the new land use plan; increasing ways for the county to incentivize conservation of county lands in the future; collaborating with Cody, Powell and Meeteetse on plans for future development in the immediate areas surrounding them; and continuing development of the county’s Geographic Information System online map portal.
The fifth priority initiative is a list of “regional special projects” ranging from a groundwater resources study to a countywide transportation plan, White said. The list comprises projects that Clarion wasn’t able to incorporate in the main plan, White said, but that the county should continue to work on in coming years.
