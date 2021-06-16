Temperatures in Cody soared to 100 degrees Monday and 99 degrees Tuesday, the peak of the recent heat wave.
The historic temperatures are helping wildland fires in the region grow and causing concerns about the prospect of more fires in the future as well as the safety of people and animals who’ve had to endure the heat.
Monday’s triple-digit temp edged the record of 99 set in 1918. Tuesday’s high was six degrees over the previous record high for June 15, set in 1931.
It led to warnings from the National Weather Service office in Riverton to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The record-breaking temperatures and low humidity are also making Cody Fire Marshal Sam Wilde worry about the likelihood of having to put restrictions on fires at some point this summer.
“That’s probably coming,” he said. “Hopefully we can make it through the Fourth of July without having to go into restrictions. We’re hoping we get some rain.”
The lack of moisture, combined with the heat, has only helped the Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark to grow. Yellowstone National Park, while not experiencing quite the temps present in the Big Horn Basin, has raised its fire danger to moderate.
Wilde said he can only remember one other year when the weather conditions led to talk of high-fire danger this early, and that year they were able to establish the restrictions July 5, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks.
In the meantime, NWS urges everyone to stay hydrated, stay out of the heat as much as possible and don’t forget about your livestock and your pets. They can get heatstroke, too.
Wednesday morning the NWS also released an advisory due to the smoke drifting near Cody from the Robertson Draw and Crooked Creek wildfires in Montana.
The thickest smoke is expected over the Cody foothills.
NWS advises people to limit outdoor activity if possible, especially if you are susceptible to smoke, such as people with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults and children. Particulate masks known as N 95 or P 100 respirators can help when used properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.