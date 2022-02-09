The Wyoming legislative session begins Monday at 10 a.m., and area legislators already have a good idea of the bills they’ll concentrate on when the session begins.
As it’s a budget year, House Bill 1 – always reserved for the main appropriations bill – will be a focus for all.
“My biggest issue in the budget session is savings,” said Sen. Tim French (R-Powell). “The state needs to save as much money as possible. We currently have high oil, natural gas and coal prices. Just two years ago the state was cutting the budget drastically because of low commodity prices. We don’t know how long these higher prices will last.”
That sentiment was shared by Gov. Mark Gordon when he presented what he said was a conservative budget proposal meant to sock away extra money into reserves to prepare for uncertain times ahead.
“The budget proposed by Gov. Gordon is very conservative and set a good framework for the legislature,” said Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody). “We have an optimistic January CREG report that projects that we will have more revenues than projected in October. We should be wise in allocating these extra funds.
“I am in favor of adding some of the unexpected revenue to our permanent funds to ensure long-term revenue and spend some to bring back programs that were cut in previous years.”
Newsome said programs that should be funded are those that benefit veterans and seniors, including a tax refund program for low income residents.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said she’d prefer the state government decline the more than $1 billion in ARPA funds due to the “strings attached,” but she does have a preference for what to do if the majority does want them.
“If the state does accept it, I’d use it to shift to a cash-based budgeting system,” she said.
Rodriguez-Williams isn’t alone in being leery about accepting more federal government money in the first place.
“I guess my biggest concern about the budget is the constant effort to accept the federal money that keeps showing up,” said Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis). “Wyoming is better off now financially than our previous budget session. As a result, we shouldn’t be depending on the new federal money which always comes with strings attached.
“This funding will be pulled at some unexpected time.”
