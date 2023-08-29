By KATY YODER
With recent reports of bear activity in Meeteetse and a mountain lion in Cody, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) have a lot going on.
Bear interactions are a concern for folks heading out to hunt, recreating or just walking in a neighborhood. How to best handle coming face-to-face with a bear or other large predator is something everyone should know.
According to WGFD Information and Education Specialist Tara Hodges, on the morning of Aug. 22, the WGFD captured a one-and-a-half-year-old, male black bear in Meeteetse.
The bear was captured and relocated as a preemptive measure to avoid conflicts as it was frequenting developed areas. The bear was relocated to the Paint Creek drainage northwest of Cody.
The WGFD has also received a few reports from the public of a mountain lion that has been frequenting developed areas about 10 miles up the South Fork.
“Our large carnivore specialists responded to a report on Aug. 24 and attempted to locate the mountain lion. The mountain lion was observed, and attempts were made to catch the lion, but were unsuccessful,” Hodges said.
The WGFD is co-hosting a “Bear Aware,” project at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 at the WGFD Regional Office located at 2 Tilden Trail in Cody.
The event will include the popular remote-controlled Robobear used to simulate a bear charging a person.
Participants can hone their skills with bear spray and have a chance to practice safely and quickly deploying bear spray when necessary. There will be 100 cans of bear spray available for participants at no charge.
Partners, and providers of the bear spray on the project, include the SCI Foundation, WGFD, American Bear Foundation, Campfire Conservation Fund and Mystery Ranch.
“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter. We hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” WGFD Bear Conflict Manager Brian DeBolt said. “In addition to the giveaway, Game and Fish and the Forest Service will have biologists on hand to talk about bear ecology, conservation and promoting ‘Bear Wise’ proactive behavior to reduce conflict potential.”
SCIF Large Carnivore Program Manager Maria Davidson said, “Robobear has been a valuable addition to these bear spray giveaways, because it’s difficult to know how you will react in a high stress situation. So, planning and practice are critical.”
WGFD is asking the public to report mountain lion sightings in this area to the WGFD Cody Regional office at 307-527-7125. View mountain lion safety tips here.
To learn more about “Bear Aware” call the WGFD at 307-527-7125 or email Maria Davidson at MDavidson@SCIFirstForHunters.org
