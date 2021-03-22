A Cody sex offender was sentenced to 25-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree sexual assault of a minor, last week in Park County.
Brannon Aune, 28, a Cody resident, was already serving 10 years supervised probation for a 2018 third degree sexual assault sentence in Sheridan County when he was arrested in June 2020 by Cody police for the first degree sexual assault. He will serve 10-15 years concurrently in Sheridan for breaking his probation there.
In that case, Aune attempted to rape a female when she had gone to Aune’s house in Sheridan County for a babysitting interview in 2017.
This prior crime was slightly reduced on his record, which took the life imprisonment possibility off the table, Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said. The plea deal was approved by Hot Springs County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield, who presided for District Court Judge Bill Simpson who recused himself.
In March 2019, Aune had his probation from the Sheridan offense challenged after allegedly committing a series of probation violations and then resisting arrest by an officer at his home.
Aune made a request to reintegrate with his children in August 2018, but in January 2019, he was terminated from his mental health counseling at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center for missing appointments.
His probation was not revoked after these charges were made.
In 2010, he was tried as an adult for robbery with a deadly weapon. He completed his probation for the crime in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.