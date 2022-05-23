A billionaire who bought a large ranch in the Green River Valley proceeded to build an 18-hole golf course in prime moose habitat. Next he erected a tall buck-and-rail fence that blocked a migration route of mule deer.
“We’ve got to figure out how to reach these new, aloof landowners,” continued Albert Sommers, a rancher and state representative (R-Pinedale). “Wyoming has seen an incredible turnover of land during Covid, and we need to educate the new landowners.”
Sommers spoke last Thursday during a panel discussion about the challenges and successes of coordinating wildlife management across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, part of the University of Wyoming’s 150th Yellowstone Symposium in Cody.
“Wildlife knows no boundaries whatsoever,” said Cam Sholley, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park. “It’s essential that we understand each other’s conservation objectives.”
Decision-makers should consider all species, not just the megafauna, recommended Bob Budd, director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Citing some varieties that populate the region – Rufus hummingbirds, bighorn sheep, trumpeter swans and cutthroat trout – he said, “These are the things we have to care about.”
The fish in the high country use rivers that end up on private lands, and “we’re losing those lands at an alarming rate,” Budd added. Unless landowners are compensated for conservation, “we’ll lose many of the values we take for granted today.”
To Sommers, solutions include conservation easements and partnerships. He also suggested a tax collected at Yellowstone’s gates and earmarked to funding easements and resolving conflicts.
“We as ranchers have to make a living,” he said, and new owners have to protect wildlife habitat. “It can be done, but it’s going to take money.”
Budd echoed the economic factor, saying Wyoming landowners need to see a financial benefit from conservation so they don’t convert their acreage into uses that have no value to wildlife. In his words, “We’ve got to build a conservation market.”
On a positive note, the Yellowstone area is in better shape than it was 100 years ago, Sholley said, “and there’s no reason progress can’t continue.” Yet he acknowledged that the challenges will be bigger, such as the impacts from climate change.
The biggest challenge is dealing with private land, said Mary Erickson, superintendent of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. She suggested growth there must be managed or slowed.
More than 1,000 examples of successful projects with landowners have been achieved through the Wyoming Wildlife Trust, said Budd, who noted that “having money brings people together.” He cited a conservation easement in Sublette County that involved 30 different funders.
The Trust received $75 million during the recent legislative session, said Sommers, adding that “People in Wyoming care about wildlife and will continue to care about wildlife.
