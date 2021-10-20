Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) said he voted for a special session of the Wyoming Legislature next week to address federal overreach.
He, along with many other area legislators, voted in favor of a special session geared solely toward forming legislation to counter the Biden Administration’s executive order requiring certain businesses to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) also confirmed she voted in favor of the session and Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) earlier indicated she would vote in favor as well.
“For the feds to mandate employees get vaccinated or if you decline lose your job is appalling,” French said. “The Wyoming constitution says you’re in charge of your own healthcare. The goal is to block these mandates.”
There were 36 lawmakers in the House and 18 in the Senate in favor of the special session in a vote late last week, clearing the majority that was needed in each chamber (The Senate has 30 members, while the House has 59).
The session is set to take place Oct. 26-28 in Cheyenne.
Rodriguez-Williams said she voted in favor in order to deal solely with the topic of vaccine mandates.
“I am thrilled we received enough votes to proceed with a special session,” she said. “There is no time to waste in dealing with this government overreach. Many Wyoming residents work for employers that are mandating the vaccine – they will be in jeopardy of losing their jobs and the ability to provide for their families if they do not comply.”
Rodriguez-Williams, the spokesperson for the legislature’s House Freedom Caucus, had earlier in the month asked, along with the rest of the caucus, for Gov. Mark Gordon to use an executive order to block federal vaccine mandates.
Regardless of what happens at the session, Gordon has repeatedly signaled that he also plans to combat the executive order in the courts.
In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gordon announced the state was preparing to challenge the mandate in court. He followed that up with a second and third statement saying he remains committed to fighting the mandate using the judicial system.
Meanwhile, state legislatures will work through their branch of the state government. Once they gather, lawmakers will need to approve rules for the session. That will necessitate another vote on the session’s first day, and it requires a super majority – or two-thirds – of each chamber. Past votes on the special session have not received a two- thirds majority.
Also, state statutes can’t supersede federal law according to the U.S. Constitution, so it remains to be seen what effect the bills would have if they become law.
If the rules proposed by legislative leadership do not obtain the needed votes, those leaders will move to adjourn the session, according to a Tuesday memo from Senate President Dan Dockstader (R-Afton) and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow (R-Gillette).
“We will ask the respective majority floor leader to move for an immediate adjournment of the special session without considering any legislation,” they wrote in the memo.
That move to adjourn would require a roll call vote. If leadership had the votes, the session would end. But if they don’t, then the Legislature could either default to the rules of the most recent session – which would allow bills outside the scope of vaccine mandates and possibly prolong the session – or lawmakers could negotiate until enough of them can agree on a set of rules.
Before lawmakers can convene to vote on the proposed rules, they will be considered at a Joint Rules Committee meeting next week. It’s unclear where and when it will be held, but it’s open to the public.
All Democrats, who make up roughly 10% of the Legislature, have consistently voted against the session and are not expected to change course.
If the session operates as currently proposed, the public will have a chance to comment on the first day when the Senate and House committees are hearing bills.
Democrats took issue with this aspect of the process, arguing that speeding up the lawmaking limits the public’s ability to be involved.
Typically, the public would be able to comment as a bill travels from one chamber to the next, but in the format now proposed, both chambers will be hearing identical bills – or what are called mirror bills – so Wyomingites can’t be present for all discussion on the bill.
Lawmakers are aiming to take on the Biden administration’s executive order that requires employees at companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated.
Some lawmakers are already drafting legislation.
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) requested two bills for the session, he said. One would ban vaccine passports, while the other attempts to ban vaccine mandates.
As it stands, the bill banning mandates is not currently confined to companies with more than 100 employees. It classifies firing, demoting, promoting, compensating or refusing to hire based on vaccination status as a “discriminatory or unfair employment practice.”
If companies violate Gray’s bill, they could face civil penalties of a $500,000 penalty payable to each party. There may also be criminal penalties: a misdemeanor with jail time of up to six months, a fine of up to $750, or both.
If adopted, the $500,000 fine would drastically exceed most other employment discrimination payments. Most claims in Wyoming — that can stem from discrimination on the basis of disability, age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry or pregnancy — are paid out on a case-by-case basis based on the employee’s lost income and legal fees.
They average around $40,000 per claim, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Sen. Tom James (R-Rock Springs) is taking a narrower approach to the issue that would also institute a misdemeanor.
His bill bars any “public servant” from enforcing or attempting to enforce “any act, law, statute, rule or regulation of the United States government relating to mandating covid vaccination,” James posted on Facebook. Anyone violating the rule could be guilty of a misdemeanor and face up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.
All bill requests are due at noon Thursday they can be posted publicly before the session begins.
