Superintendent Peg Monteith confirmed a staff member at Cody Middle School contracted COVID-19 this week. It’s the first confirmed case in the school district in around seven weeks, she said. Two students were also quarantined as a precautionary measure, as was another staff member. That staff member has since returned to work following a negative COVID test. The case will not change anything with the mask variance, though Monteith said the district reminded parents and staff that masks were “recommended but optional.”
As of Sunday evening, there were 24 active COVID-19 cases in Park County, including one case of the more easily spread Brazilian variant of the virus, according to a Facebook post by county health officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
