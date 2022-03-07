A Cody man with an illustrious ranching and music career, but who’s final years were spent facing criminal charges, has died.
Kenneth “Val” Geissler died Feb. 16 after a short illness at the age of 82.
Geissler sang at Cassie’s Supper Club and is known for his role in the documentary “Unbranded,” a 2015 flick showcasing a 3,000-mile, north-south American mustang voyage.
In 2021, Geissler pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness for soliciting prostitution to a minor. Under the plea deal finalized in February, Geissler was not allowed to be alone around minor females unless another adult was present and was to meet with a counselor once per month to determine if his dementia was progressing.
Geissler grew up riding horses and roping in his home of northern California.
“Val was fortunate to work with many notable horse trainers, ranchers and mentors and learned how to be a top horse hand and live the true cowboy way,” his obituary said.
Geissler went into ranching and the military after college, being discharged as a second lieutenant. He ran several ranches in California and was a successful horse trainer, horse trader and business owner.
Geissler moved to Montana in the late-1970s and Cody in the mid-1980s.
According to his obituary, Geissler received many awards for his work as a cowboy entertainer and poet. Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush invited him to their home.
For his role working on “Unbranded,” he won the People’s Choice Award at the Banff Film Festival. He also wrote the film’s title song “Border to Border.”
“Val may have performed all over the United States, but, true to his cowboy ways, he loved performing alongside the campfires and ranches around the Cody area the most,” his obituary said.
In fall 2018 Geissler was charged with promoting prostitution and unlawful contact.
Geissler wrote letters to a 17-year-old female, explaining how she should become a prostitute and perform sexual favors for customers. The letter went into explicit details on how these acts should be done.
The minor said she started receiving the letters after she was loaned a $4,000 car from Geissler in July 2018, with $200 monthly payments. She says he attempted to negotiate sex with her in exchange for payments on the vehicle. Specifically, the minor alleged Geissler told her the car would be paid off if she had sex with him three times, according to the affidavit.
In another meeting, the minor said Geissler grabbed her, kissing her on the lips despite protest. The female said she vomited immediately after.
About six months later Geissler broke his probation when he was seen attending the Cody Cowboy Church on two different occasions in mid-February, each time with a 16-year-old female.
Since spring 2020, the defense and the prosecution had been disputing the issue of Geissler’s mental state at the time the crimes were committed.
Tim Blatt, Geissler’s defense attorney, took input from two different medical experts as to their recommended treatment for Geissler, who was found with white matter on the frontal lobe portion of his brain during medical examinations, possibly caused by his age and/or previous concussions.
Blatt said Geissler’s condition could lead to “delusional” thinking.
In July 2021 the plea deal was crafted and on Feb. 1 it was finalized.
