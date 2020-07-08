The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the Montana District Court’s opinion that reinstated Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone region’s grizzly bear population.
In August 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Yellowstone-region grizzly bear population from the federal endangered and threatened species list.
That fall, for the first time in more than 40 years, Wyoming and Idaho announced grizzly hunts outside of Yellowstone National Park. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe and conservation groups filed a lawsuit and a district court judge in Montana ruled on behalf of the tribe and conservation groups reinstating federal protections.
