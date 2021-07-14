The kindness shown by a Cody man to a young lad from the East Coast over a shared love of rock collecting, inspired a similar act by the youthful recipient decades later.
“Paying it forward” is how Tina Hoebelheinrich, Cody Country Chamber of Commerce director, describes the generosity of Russell W. Keiser of Mt. Airy, Md., who died in April at the age of 78. Now she can share the story of the man who donated money to the chamber with the caveats that he remain anonymous and that the money benefit local youth.
As a youngster, Keiser had written to the chamber asking for a sample of a rock from a new road cut in Cody. The request was referred to “Mr. R.P. Peterson, a local plumber …,” Keiser recalled in a letter from 2005. “He responded by sending mineral samples that would have delighted the most advanced collector, let alone a 9-year-old boy.”
In response, Keiser sent rocks that he found “in streams, parking lots and local fields” to Mr. Peterson, the letter continued.
“This was the start of a very special friendship and memories that I have enjoyed all my life,” he wrote.
Two years later, Peterson called Keiser’s parents with an invitation for the 11-year-old to visit Cody in the summer.
“It was a week that I will never forget,” Keiser wrote. “We panned for gold in the Yellowstone River, hunted agates, Wyoming jade and fossils on the TE Ranch (Buffalo Bill’s original spread up the South Fork). The gold pan and branding iron from the TE Ranch hang in my office.”
Peterson and Keiser continued to correspond and exchange rocks for two more years, until the Cody man died unexpectedly. Some 50 years later, in 2005, Keiser wrote the chamber about that story and offered a proposal:
“Mr. Peterson’s love for others and his ability to open his heart and home to a stranger sets him apart. It is people like him that put a smile on the world,” he wrote. “In memory of Mr. Peterson and his loving friendship I make this gift. Please use as the Chamber sees fit to the benefit of the youth of Cody.”
The chamber’s role
When Hoebelheinrich recently received a copy of Keiser’s obituary, she cried and still gets teary. Although they’d never met, the two had developed a warm friendship through numerous telephone conversations. In fact, she was planning to bring Keiser and his wife to Cody when COVID hit.
Their relationship had begun in 2015 when Hoebelheinrich became the chamber director and found a file about Keiser. That spring he called and said he was waffling about continuing his donation because he’d received no reports about the impact of his money.
“I said, ‘Let’s fix that,’” she recalled.
Hoebelheinrich proceeded to initiate contacts.
“Russ and I became fast friends,” she said. Hoebelheinrich also became the conduit for channeling funds to Cody youth, with Keiser’s annual donations of roughly $3,000 to $5000. “He was so kind.”
In fact, as one of his son’s related in the eulogy, Keiser was facing heart bypass surgery in 2009 and the night before the operation, “one of the main things on his mind at that time was to make sure Mom got the check out to the Chamber of Commerce in Cody, Wyoming. … Every year my father would send a considerable donation in honor of Mr. Peterson to help children he has never met. This is just one of many examples of my father’s generosity.”
As the founder of Integral Components of Westminster, Md., a cable venture that grew to employ 50 people, Keiser treated his workers as “extended family members,” his son continued. “Dad would offer up his guidance for those struggling with issues and help them out financially at times.
“As the business grew Dad put away for his family’s financial future, but he also helped complete strangers who needed financial assistance.”
Although the Cody youth who received financial support never met their benefactor, Hoebelheinrich made sure they wrote notes of appreciation to Keiser. Some of the recipients included Holiday Helpers, softball and ice hockey players, Future Business Leaders Association members, a teenage rodeo competitor, music students and Science Kids. In 2018, Hoebelheinrich said, he gave two scholarships to Science Kids and then, a year later, sponsored a whole geology camp. To each student Keiser sent a rock sample, she noted.
During his life, he traveled the world collecting rocks, Hoebelheinrich said, a hobby encouraged by experience in the West.
“Cody was a very special place to me as a young boy,” Keiser wrote in a letter dated Oct. 12, 2018, “and I would like to give a bit back to the place that meant so much to my growing up and discovering my passions that have stuck with me my entire lifetime.”
Keiser, in turn, appreciated reading the thank you notes, “… something that gave him great joy,” Hoebelheinrich said.
One year she sent him a photograph of the geology students in the Science Kids class that he had sponsored. “He loved the picture [director] Gina Morrison did.”
Hoebelheinrich said she called Keiser two or three times a year, particularly after his check arrived, deciding that phone calls were better than just a letter of appreciation. Along with praising his kindness, she hopes his generosity might inspire others, saying “Maybe somebody in Cody will chose to pay it forward as well.”
