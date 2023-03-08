A formal complaint concerning breach of decorum has been filed against Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) by Dr. Jennifer James.
James — an advanced practice registered nurse from Sweetwater County who is also a former resident of Bouchard’s district — testified in the House Appropriations Committee during the week of Feb. 20 opposing Senate File 144.
The bill would have revoked licenses of medical providers who treat transgendered persons.
James testified on the unconstitutionality of the bill and spoke on the medical standard of care, which currently does not allow providers to treat minors.
Over the weekend of Feb. 25, James received a text from Sen Bouchard.
“You are a f***ing idiot,” Bouchard wrote. “Stating that there are rules against surgery on minors, when actually they are actually doing surgery on minors. Here’s one of the individuals that they supposedly aren’t performing surgery on. The double mastectomy at 16 years old-that didn’t happen??? Sorry, truth matter.”
James immediately drafted a formal complaint to the Management Council Committee members requesting investigation of decorum and ethics violation.
“I have always had respect for Senator Bouchard and considered him an intelligent legislator, especially in the area of gun laws,” James said. “However, an elected official cannot simply belittle and demean individuals who disagree with his bill. I did nothing to provoke this text from him and don’t appreciate being cursed at and called names.
“We have the right to free speech in this country. No one should feel berated for their honest testimony quoting authoritative sources. It doesn’t matter what bill subject this was, I have the right to offer testimony as do all others under the US and state constitutions.”
The Senate Rules Committee issued a formal letter of reprimand to Bouchard for his behavior on March 1.
James’ formal complaint is the latest in a long list of concerns about allegedly unethical behavior on the part of the Senator. In 2021, he came under scrutiny for verbal attacks on his fellow Sens. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) and Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) whom he referred to as a “swamp monster” and “slime ball,” respectively.
In March 2022, Bouchard was stripped of his committee assignments due to “a continued pattern of intimidating and disorderly conduct, and other behavior which is unbecoming to a member of the Senate,” said Sen. Dan Dockstader (R-Afton).
SF 144 received overwhelming support from Bouchard’s fellow legislators throughout the session, even as it raised concerns from public commenters like James. The bill passed the Senate on a 26-5 vote Feb. 8, with Sens. Tim French (R-Powell) and Dan Laursen, (R-Powell) voting in support. However, the bill failed to be considered by the House Committee of the Whole before the Feb. 27 legislative deadline, which means the bill is dead.
