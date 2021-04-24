The Cody School District no longer needs to require masks in buildings.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin announced last Friday night the state had approved the mask exception request.
The exception allows the district to make mask wearing optional. This applies to mask use during the school day in school buildings and classroom settings, and not to sporting events and other activities such as band concerts., Billin said.
