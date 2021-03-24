After the snowstorm in the southeast part of the state delayed the delivery of needed material to pour concrete on the Greybull Hill, weather might delay the work yet again.
The pour on the hill – which will turn that portion of 17th Street into a single lane – is tentatively scheduled for this Monday, but a cold front may push it back a few more days.
“We’ve got to have 40 degrees and rising to pour,” said Ed Epperson, who is overseeing the project for S&S builders. “We don’t know how long it will be that, which means we might have to pour over 2-3 days, which we don’t want to do. “
Similar problems exist for the sealing and striping work that still to needs happen on portions of Sheridan. Moisture interferes with the sealers, and the striping can’t happen until the sealing is finished. Cold temperatures also interfere with grinding work, potentially causing the grinders to freeze.
Crews will be working on minor fixes along Beck and Sheridan avenues this week. Epperson said he hopes to work on striping and sealing in mid-April.
