A proposed outdoor recreation trust fund, approved by the Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee last week, could provide $2 million in grant funds annually for outdoor recreation projects across the state.
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, served on the committee that helped develop bill draft 23LSO-0289. Newsome said she saw the proposed trust fund as a great way to further outdoor recreation development across Wyoming and in Park County.
“As we talk about wanting to diversify our economy, we have to realize that outdoor recreation is a major part of that,” Newsome said. “… This proposed trust fund would allow us to fund more of those outdoor recreation opportunities across the state and continue adding assets that both tourists and residents can enjoy.”
Newsome said the concept of the proposed trust fund was inspired by the success of the state’s wildlife and natural resource trust fund, which started with $15 million dollars in 2005 and has grown to over $200 million. The wildlife trust fund has financed more than 750 projects in all 23 counties of the state with nearly $99 million allocated to programs that enhance and conserve wildlife habitat and natural resources, according to its website.
“I very much believe in the trust fund model and in working off of interest earned in those funds,” Newsome said. “I think it’s a great model.”
The proposed outdoor recreation trust fund would be financed initially through sales tax dollars, specifically the dollars that go directly to the state’s general fund, Newsome said. Currently 69% of sales taxes collected go to the general fund, while the remaining 31% is split between municipalities and counties.
The sales tax dollars that go to cities and counties will not be impacted or reduced by the proposed legislation, Newsome said. Rather, the proposed trust fund would cut contributions to the general fund to 64% for two years. The remaining 5% would go into the new trust fund over the two-year period. By the end of that period, there will be roughly $50 million in the trust fund, she said
That $50 million will generate about $2.5 million in interest a year, and those dollars will be spent in two ways, Newsome said. Roughly $500,000 of it would help fund the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, which has not had a consistent source of funding since its inception in 2020. The office is tasked with planning and developing outdoor recreation resources for the state.
“They’ve always struggled with funding,” Newsome said. “They’ve been given this charge, but no way to accomplish it.”
The remaining $2 million each year would provide funding for “grants awarded … for the planning, design, improvement and maintenance of existing or potential outdoor recreational infrastructure,” according to the bill.
The draft defines “outdoor recreational infrastructure” as including “trailheads, trails, shooting ranges, boat ramps, cell towers, motorized and non-motorized recreational areas and other related physical and organizational structures and facilities.”
Newsome said the grants could be used to both create new infrastructure and revitalize existing outdoor recreation assets.
“It will give both citizens and visitors more places to recreate outdoors,” she said. “We already have a lot of opportunities, but there can always be more and there can be enhancements made to opportunities we already have. For example, a lot of people hike, bike and climb Cedar Mountain here in Park County, but there are no facilities there, so that’s something we could make better.”
Newsome said she believes the $2 million could have a major impact on some of these projects.
“As a general rule, none of these are big projects, and something like $20,000 to $40,000 will go a long way,” Newsome said. “So there’s a chance to fund a lot of relatively small, but very important, projects throughout the state.”
While the trust fund would start with $50 million in sales tax dollars, the goal would be to eventually expand it to $200 million, similar to the wildlife trust fund, Newsome said. Additional allocations would come from private donations and potentially some additional state allocations, she said.
The idea of the outdoor recreation trust fund received a warm response from the travel committee, which approved it during its Oct. 25 meeting. Among those speaking in support of the idea was Sen. Mike Giereau, D-Jackson.
“You don’t get anywhere if you don’t get started,” he said. “I hope this discussion goes to the whole floor and everyone gets to take part in it so we can really have an honest discussion about diversifying our economy. I think it would be a really helpful discussion for everyone in the state to have and be a part of.”
While the travel committee’s approval means the bill will be forwarded to the upcoming legislative session, its success is not guaranteed, Newsome said.
“During the legislative session, the bill will come back to the travel committee, and it’s not even guaranteed to succeed there as we will have new members of the committee,” she said. “So we’ll really have to start at square one in trying to convince them this is the right thing to do. And then it goes to the appropriations committee before being considered by the House and Senate. As I like to say, there are many ways for a bill to die, but only one way for it to succeed.”
An outdoor recreation trust fund was previously considered by the legislature during the 2020 budget session, Newsome said. It failed introduction to the House on a 32-28 vote.
“What I’ve learned is that a successful bill has to be brought back more than once before it succeeds,” she said. “Hopefully, at this point, our body is a little more familiar with this concept and more open to the discussion.”
