As traffic in Cody picks up downtown, S&S Builders nears the end of concrete removal and replacement on Sheridan.
There was about twice as much traffic through the work zone over Memorial Day weekend, said Kathy Baxendale with S&L, the company in charge of traffic control.
More vehicles started passing through Cody’s downtown with the recent opening of Yellowstone National Park, which was delayed due to COVID-19, and reopening of state borders after a two-month closure meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Wyoming Department of Transportation’s four-phase 2020 Cody Improvements Project involves upgrades to the four-lane US 14-16-20 through Cody. Work on the highway, which doubles as city streets, includes replacement of deteriorated concrete panels along with curb, gutter and sidewalks. Ramps at the corners are being rebuilt to current ADA standards.
Sheridan Avenue was last rebuilt in 1984-85, and WYDOT has not done maintenance on the street in 34-plus years. To delay repairs would mean further deterioration to the roadway, requiring full reconstruction, according to WYDOT.
Prime contractor S&S Builders remains on schedule to finish Phase 1 by June 15. At that time, contractors will remove all equipment from the street until Phase 2 begins Aug. 24.
S&S plans to complete concrete work this week, weather permitting, and will reopen the south intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan by week’s end.
“We’ll pour curb and gutter and ADA ramps today,” said Kurt Countryman, S&S project engineer, at the Tuesday morning public project meeting outside The Irma Hotel. “Concrete work will be done by Thursday.”
Grinding and texturing the concrete roadway is finished up to 13th Street. Subcontractor Robinson Grinding & Profiling will continue grinding through the night Thursday and into next week from 13th-14th streets. The process removes dips and bumps in the surface and increases ride smoothness. At the same time it adds small grooves for texture.
Joint sawing and resealing along concrete edges will occur down the south side of Sheridan to 13th Street all week before jumping back to the north side. The process eliminates water and other materials such as dirt and rocks from entering the base and subgrade under the concrete.
Sawing takes place at night and sealing is done during the day.
Countryman said there would be no parking in front of stores while cutting and sealing occur directly outside.
Some sections of road are ready for the final stage – installation of thermoplastic pavement markings by S&L.
Rolling intersection closures, with only one intersection closed at a time, will occur during sawing and sealing and installation of traffic markings.
Traffic will run in one lane each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street. The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph through the work zone and no left turns are allowed.
