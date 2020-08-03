JACKSON (WNE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people’s lives in countless ways this year. Now Teton County election officials are asking residents to change the way they have traditionally cast their ballots.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Teton County Clerk’s Office is encouraging all voters to vote absentee-by-mail this year,” the Teton County Elections webpage states.
The elections office currently has an absentee polling site open where people can vote now through the day before the Aug. 18 primary election, and then again from Sept. 18 through Nov. 2 for the general election.
The goal, said Kellie Dickerson, the county’s elections senior deputy clerk, is to avoid a massive crush of people on Election Day, as the in-person voting process may work more slowly this year due to sanitation and social distancing requirements that will be enforced at polling stations.
