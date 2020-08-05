The Powell Police Department’s community service officer is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, assaulting her husband and preventing him from calling 9-1-1.
Anna Paris, 54, was arrested on July 4 by Cody Police. She has worked with the City of Powell for more than 30 years.
She was assessed a $1,000 cash/surety bond on July 6, and is no longer in custody.
According to the charging affidavit, Cody Police first responded to the scene upon a report of two people parked in the parking lot of SWI Fencing on Big Horn Avenue who were punching each other.
Paris said she and her husband had been in Cody that day to announce the parade, and were on their way home to Powell from the Irma Hotel.
“As she was talking to me I could smell the moderate smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from Paris’s person,” Cody officer Eric Wright said in the affidavit.
Paris told Wright that her husband has some mental issues, but could not exactly articulate what the problems were beyond her frustration over his condition. She told Wright she had drunk four beers.
Paris had trouble balancing and skipped counting the number twelve when given a field sobriety test, Wright said. She initially refused to submit to a portable breath test but once brought to the Park County Detention Center consented.
However, she was unable to give a sufficient breath sample, Wright said, so she gave authorities a blood sample.
Greg Paris said they were fighting about leaving Cody, as he wanted to stay but she wanted to go home to Powell.
He told Cody officer John Harris that his wife “just started punching him and struck him in the face on three different occasions.”
Greg Paris said they had been drinking but said he had no idea why she punched him. He added during the exchange, she would take the phone out of his hands when he tried calling 9-1-1 and would then punch him again. A witness verified this account.
Anna Paris said her husband was intoxicated and was trying to grab the wheel as she was driving because he wanted her to pull over.
Harris saw no obvious injuries to Greg Paris but did notice his “glasses bent bad enough that they had to use a pair of pliers to straighten his glasses back out,” according to the affidavit.
Paris’s job involves handling animal control calls, traffic complaints, vacation house checks, car seat inspections and running various children’s programs.
In April, the police department celebrated Paris’s 30 years with the organization, commending her work ethic in a Facebook post.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said Paris is on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. He said the City of Powell has a discipline procedure for events such as these that will be managed by the city administrator, Zack Thorington.
Paris is scheduled for a Aug. 10 pre-trial conference and an Aug. 27 jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.