The Park County Republican Party passed its 2022 resolutions at its annual convention on Saturday, setting a wide range of stances against everything from social justice activism to green energy. These resolutions are not legally-binding, but will be passed on for consideration at the State GOP convention in Sheridan in May.
When it comes to education, the Party voted against the teaching of critical race theory in Wyoming schools and any activism based on sex or race by any employee or student – a general rebuke against specific types of free speech. Over the years, students at Cody High School have marched on a variety of topics including support of the Second Amendment, remembrance of mass shooting victims and climate awareness.
Within this resolution, the Party also demanded that all educational materials be made available to parents for inspection before being taught to students.
“This gives the opportunity to raise concerns,” committeeman Tim Lasseter said.
The Party also took a shot at alternative forms of energy, demanding that Wyoming impose a $5 megawatt per hour tax on all energy exported from Wyoming to other states. Eugene Spiering argued for the tax, claiming alternative energy is “putting us out of work” as a legitimate competitor to coal energy.
According to the American Wind Energy Association, Wyoming has the highest per capita wind power capacity of any state and in 2019, Wyoming had 1,589 megawatts of wind-powered electricity generating capacity, responsible for 9.85% of in-state electricity production. Wyoming levies a $1 per megawatt hour generation tax on electricity, property taxes, and sales and use taxes, the only state in the West that does this, according to the Casper Star Tribune.
Committeeman Troy Bray spoke out against this resolution, saying the Republican Party should not be responsible for initiating any kind of tax.
On the topic of election integrity, the Party voted to demand that a hand-count of all paper ballots be performed in each election, taking precedence over results tallied by voting machines, and that registered voters be allowed to observe the counting of ballots.
“We want to hand-count first, there is a mistrust of these programs,” committeeman Larry French said.
This initiative stemmed from an effort brought forth by members of the Park County Republican Men’s Club pushing for hand-count elections, which was met with a favorable response at the January county GOP meeting. The group recently held three mock elections in the Powell, Cody and Meeteetse high schools. Organizer French said these votes will be counted by hand on March 24, extrapolating the time it takes to count them for a county-sized populace. They will present their results to the Park County commissioners on April 5.
The Party opposed all health care mandates and vaccine passports. Similarly, it rejected with a 22-21 vote a resolution opposing legislators passing any bills specifying any controlled substances for medical use, including the legalization of medicinal marijuana. Certain members of the Party found that by allowing this resolution, it could preclude the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in the treatment of Covid, with many stating that doctors should be allowed to prescribe these substances if a patient so desires them.
“I don’t want the legislature approving or denying any medicine,” Lasseter said.
A resolution admonishing all state legislators and specifically demanding the resignations of Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow was also passed.
Another resolution passed stated that three consecutive absences from a precinct committee member be considered an abandonment of a position. State Committeeman Vince Vanata estimated that around 25% of the 71 committee members have routinely missed Party meetings over the past year. Many of these absentees were the same people who have walked out on meetings and resigned from Party positions in the past.
“These are elected positions,” Vanata said. “When you are elected it is your responsibility and duty to attend. This is not a partisan issue.”
Vanata clarified the Party does not currently have the legal ability to remove these people but is calling on the state legislature to give them this power.
A total of 21 delegates will be sent to the state convention from Park County. The chosen delegates are: Carol Armstrong, Jona Vanata, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, Sheila Leach, Bob Ferguson, Tim Lasseter, Dan Laursen, Larry French, Terri Lasseter, Dona Becker, Robin Berry, Trish Ferguson, Bob Berry, Troy Bray, Karen Jones, Jim Vetter, Ellen Burkhart, Susi Spiering, Martin Kimmet, Vince Vanata and Sherry Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.