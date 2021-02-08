The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a deer in a Cody region hunt area tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Area 109 with a positive test from a white-tailed buck that was found dead and in poor condition. Deer Hunt Area 109 is northwest of Cody and bordered on most sides by known CWD-positive areas.
Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help G&F understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD-endemic areas is available on the G&F website. The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose.
In 2020, G&F tested over 6,300 CWD samples and continues to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.
