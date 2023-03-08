The City of Cody may have to pay upwards of $8 million for a new electric shop facility due to current market prices, which is nearly double the cost estimate from two years ago.
During the city council’s Feb. 28 work session, Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said the city’s electric division had run out of room in the existing electric shop.
There were also concerns about high voltage electric lines currently crossing over the facility.
“The bottom line is we believe we’re going to need to look at a new site to build a new electric shop and storage yard,” he said.
Last year, the city hired HDR Engineering of Colorado to assess the needs of the electric division.
The assessment was based on 20-year projections of growth, and was presented by Ken Booth of HDR at the work session.
Based on staff size as well as the number of vehicles and equipment used by the division, Booth said a minimum of four-and-a-half acres would be needed for a site for a new electric shop.
Three buildings were recommended for construction: one for an office and shop plus a warehouse; a heated structure for equipment storage with a wash station; and a third for cold storage of equipment, Booth said.
“Right now it’s all in one place,” he added. “Ventilation requirements and other things like that are not up to standard for a typical shop facility.”
Booth said the electrical division is expected to grow from the current nine employees to 13 over the next 20 years.
“As our population grows, as we have more miles of overhead and underground lines, additional crew is tied to that,” Bowman said.
Booth said he also expects the electric division to grow the number of vehicles it has over the next 20 years, with the current number of 19 rising to 25.
The increase in staff and equipment alone necessitates a bigger facility, but Booth added a facility was also needed in order to store all of the division’s materials in a single location
“They have materials stored in multiple different site locations,” he said. “It’s hard to track inventory to know where it is and keep track of it without consolidating that to one site.”
Booth told the council his plans include making the new facility more secure.
“We want to make the facilities more secure for all the equipment, the tools and the people that are working there,” he said, “and also to improve staff parking.”
The cost of such a project will be quite high due to today’s market, Booth said.
“Prices have been very volatile over the past couple of years,” he said. “And cost estimates are very hard to predict when you don’t know what the market is going to be changing to.”
Bowman said when he first introduced the project two years ago, cost estimates were around $4 to $5 million. Now that number is closer to $8 million, with the possibility that it could cost even more.
“We might be looking closer to $8 million now, or more, for the full build-out of these facilities,” Bowman said.
Due to that high cost, Bowman said he and electrical division staff are looking into a plan to build it in phases rather than all at once.
Bowman also suggested looking into grants from Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board.
The next step for Bowman and Booth is to discuss possible sites for the new facility, and bring those to council for consideration.
