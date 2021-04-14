Oral arguments were heard on Tuesday for Wapiti resident Dennis Klingbeil’s Wyoming Supreme Court appeal of his 2019 conviction for first degree murder.
Klingbeil is arguing the state erred during his district court case by using and relying on the opinion of a forensic pathologist that his shooting of his wife Donna Klingbeil was homicide, and that evidence from a 2011 visit sheriff deputies made to the couple’s home should not have been used in the case.
The state is denying both charges.
Chief Justice Michael Davis expressed some skepticism about the defense’s arguments impacting the case as a whole, describing the evidence against Klingbeil as “pretty devastating even without that argument,” he said.
Klingbeil’s role in pulling the trigger that killed his wife is not in dispute.
When it came to the 2011 evidence, Brenna Fisher, a law student who is a member of Klingbeil’s legal team, said the court “acted arbitrarily and capriciously” in admitting this to the case. The relevance of this evidence was that Donna Klingbeil accused Dennis Klingbeil of presenting a gun while they were having an argument. Fisher argued no proof exists that the gun wasn’t already present in the room when the argument started, that she may have just seen it for the first time when re-entering the room, and that having guns present is no odd occurrence in Wyoming homes.
Multiple justices expressed skepticism of this argument.
The Supreme Court will issue a decision on the appeal at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.