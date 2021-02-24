A Montana man who had allegedly stolen three vehicles and made it from New Mexico to northern Wyoming was foiled by the wind.
While the Wyoming Highway Patrol and other first responders helped motorists in a number of incidents due to the high winds last weekend, one vehicle highway patrol found stuck in a drift turned out to be stolen.
An abandoned pickup with New Mexico plates was discovered Monday morning on the Chief Joseph Highway.
The suspected driver of the stolen truck, Garret Bailey, 27, Butte, Mont., was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a late-night chase through Powell in a fourth stolen vehicle.
He was in Park County jail Wednesday morning, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, reckless endangering and fleeing or eluding. His initial hearing is 9 a.m. Friday in Park County Circuit Court.
The abandoned 2004 Ford Ranger ran off the road near MP 2 on WYO 294. It had New Mexico government plates. The Ranger had been stolen from Harding County, N.M., and was likely the third vehicle the suspect stole, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence.
The vehicle will be returned to New Mexico.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
