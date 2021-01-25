Cody Enterprise staffers brought home multiple awards for large weekly newspapers from the Wyoming Press Association virtual convention.
In the major award categories, the Enterprise finished second in typographic and photographic excellence and tied for second in advertising excellence.
First-place Pacemaker awards, which recognize individual staff members in specific categories, went to Leo Wolfson, Zac Taylor, Joshua Leach, Lauren Modler, Cassie Capellen and Jana Cardew.
Lauren Modler earned first place awards in general news, sports action and photo story. She also took second in spot news and earned honorable mention in sports feature and feature.
Wolfson and Taylor won in the spot news story category. Wolfson also earned an honorable mention for best short video.
Leach received a first place in the best short video category.
In advertising, Capellen and Cardew finished first in best designed ad, while Capellen and Megan Barton took second in small ad.
Capellen and Amber Peabody earned an honorable mention for use of graphic elements.
