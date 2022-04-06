On Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. local law enforcement officers will be at the Pardner’s Café located at the Park County Library in Cody. This is a fantastic occasion for multiple agencies to be available to the public in an informal and casual atmosphere to hold discussions, ask questions, get to know each other, and create relationships within the community. There are no agendas or speeches – just a chance to “chat” in an informal setting. It is also an excellent opportunity to support the Pardner’s Café.
The coffee is provided by local sponsors who help support the Pardner’s Café.
