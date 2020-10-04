While Park County has recorded 31 new active cases of COVID-19 in the last five days, Park County's public health officer is urging residents to avoid an area with a much higher rate of infection -- Billings.
Dr. Aaron Billin said Sunday morning Yellowstone County has twice the rate of confirmed cases and five times the active cases and deaths per 1,000 people compared to Park County.
Cody has 25 active cases, Powell six, South Fork and Wapiti one each.
Montana has been one of the hardest hit states recently, with 4851 active cases.
"As a cluster in Park County has never been traced back to a tourist, we must consider Billings as a contributor to our cases," Billin said. "Although Montana has a mask mandate, we may be better off wearing masks and limiting our trips to Billings."
Sewage numbers rose again to 2.1, meaning roughly 525 people in Cody, including those having recently recovered, are shedding the virus in city sewage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.