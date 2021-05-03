After a long trend of cases in the low teens or single digits, Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin reported a sharp uptick in cases last week to 32.
Cases have been under 30 since February.
In a post Sunday night on his official Facebook page, Billin credited the spike to recent arrivals to the area.
“The contact tracing was completed promptly on these individuals,” he said. “With this group reliably isolated and a significant percent of Park County immune to COVID-19, our numbers should be back down shortly.”
There were 26 active cases reported in Cody and less than five in Powell, with one active case reported as the UK variant. However, no one is hospitalized in the county with the virus.
