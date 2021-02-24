As a historic arctic cold event gripped much of the country, Black Hills Energy responded to dramatic increases in customer energy demand on electric and natural gas infrastructure.
Reliability, gas supply and operations team members continually monitored energy supply and adjusted as needed to support system integrity and meet extraordinary customer demand. Locally, technicians bundled up to physically inspect and monitor key infrastructure to be ready to respond.
Usage is the single largest portion of energy bills and weather is the biggest factor in increased usage. When temperatures are exceptionally low and usage increases dramatically across the country, the law of supply and demand create a temporary increase in commodity prices.
Customers can expect to see an increase in March bills directly related to their increased consumption of energy in February. This increase would be attributed to the additional usage as a result of extreme temperatures, and not related to the increased natural gas prices during the winter event. Black Hills will work closely with the Wyoming Public Service Commission to determine the best path forward to manage the long-term impact of increased natural gas pricing for its customers, which will take more time.
