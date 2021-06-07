After more than a year of broadcasting its special board meetings, the Cody School District is ending the practice.
Board chair Brandi Nelson said the district began broadcasting special meetings during the pandemic when there were capacity limitations for the board room, but now that those restrictions have been lifted, the district will resume broadcasting only the regular meetings.
The move comes even as the district is considering ways to improve its communication with the public about happenings in the district and is considering hiring a consultant to make improvements to the district websites and app.
Improving communication with parents and the public is one of the stated goals of this school board, but Nelson said that conversation didn’t include board meetings themselves.
“It’s a courtesy that we broadcast (special meetings) in addition to regular meetings,” Nelson said. “It’s a meeting held in the open. You’re welcome to come.”
The decision to stop broadcasting the special meetings was announced via the district’s Facebook page about seven hours before the June 1 special meeting started.
The school board transitioned to special meetings instead of work sessions because votes can be made during a special meeting while votes cannot be made during a work session.
State law governs how special meetings work, with rules which include providing public notice of the meeting and on the time frame for changing the agenda.
Nelson said the board had been making more decisions during its special meetings because of the pandemic. The board has planned on reducing the number of voting items in its special meetings going forward.
“This was put in place for COVID,” Nelson said. “You won’t probably find another school district in the state that broadcasts their meetings, let alone their special meetings.”
While school districts in the region do not broadcast meetings, the largest districts in the state, like Casper and Cheyenne, broadcast every meeting held by their school boards. Districts closer in size to Cody, like Jackson, Rock Springs and Green River, also broadcast their meetings, but not necessarily every meeting.
The Powell, Worland, Lovell and Meeteetse districts do not broadcast meetings, though Powell used to during the pandemic and is working on a new method to bring live video of the meetings back.
The Cody district has the infrastructure in place to broadcast all of its meetings if it chose to do so, though assistant superintendent Tim Foley said the district is saving money by not paying to store archived video of the special meetings.
The district uses a paid service, Boxcast, for broadcasting the meetings, instead of a free service like YouTube or Facebook Live for several reasons, including accessibility and customer support, Foley said.
Around the area, changes made to broadcasting have made public meetings more accessible and more available, not less. The Park County commissioners meet regularly with live video broadcasts of each meeting and audio recordings of the meeting available after the fact.
The City of Cody used stimulus funds to purchase equipment to make meeting broadcasts higher quality and more accessible. The city broadcasts all its regular meetings, though it does not broadcast work sessions. City Planning and Zoning Board meetings are broadcast through the same system the city council uses.
Nelson said the decision to cease broadcasting the meetings did not come from negative intentions and the information will still be available to the public through in-person attendance or the meeting minutes. However, minutes, by their nature, offer only a basic summary of the action taken and do not include the nuances of the discussion on a topic.
“It’s not that the information isn’t available to people, there’s transparency there, it’s not that people don’t know what’s going on,” Nelson said. “If people want to be there during those special meetings, they can come during those special meetings, as they always have.”
