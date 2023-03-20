The City of Cody is looking into helping the Cody Fireworks Committee raise the necessary money for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display, potentially by donating $10,000.
Quintin Blair from the Cody Fireworks Committee made a specific request for that amount from the city council during its March 14 work session.
The Cody Fireworks Committee took over fundraising for the display in December of last year after the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce board of directors decided they could no longer take responsibility for the display, Blair told the council.
“[The committee] is made up of concerned citizens that don’t want to see the fireworks go away,” he said. “It’s a great part of our community [and] enhances the visitor experience and boosts our economy.”
Blair added the show is a source of community pride.
“Growing up in Cody, fireworks are a part of the fabric,” he said. “We’re a very patriotic and proud Western town, so I think the [fireworks] are quite important.”
In its fundraising effort, the committee is a ways from its goal, Blair said.
“We are a bit behind the typical curve because of our late start,” he said.
This year, the fireworks will cost $48,000 dollars. Typically, Chris Good of Pyrotech Professionals, who may do the show this year, requested a deposit of half of the total cost in January.
Since the committee was unable to make that deposit, Good has set the end of March as the new deadline for the $24,000 deposit.
The rest of the payment is due the day after the show, Blair said.
Mayor Matt Hall offered his support.
“We can definitely look at this during the budget,” he said. “I’m supportive of whatever we kind of decide hopefully to give to the fireworks display.”
The committee has raised $15,000 in cash so far, and has several commitments from local businesses and other organizations to reach the $24,000 goal by the end of March, with or without a $10,000 payment from city council, Blair said.
“We believe we’ll be able to make that $24,000 payment ... mostly because we have to,” he added. “I don’t want to see the fireworks die.”
Anything the city provided would go toward either this year’s or next year’s display.
“We won’t say ‘no’ to any fundraising opportunity that we’re able to take part of,” Blair said. “The money can certainly be put to good use”
Blair said he hopes the committee can find a way to make fundraising for fireworks each year sustainable.
“I don’t want to be starting from zero to raise $50,000 five years from now,” he said. “Our goal this year is $70,000. We feel that would give us a really good head start on next year so we can continue to build on that.”
Council member Don Shreve supported granting Blair’s request.
“I’m all for it ... I think it’s really important for the community,” he said. “Anything we can do to help you, you come back if you need it.”
City administrative services officer Cindy Baker said if the council were to approve the request, the $10,000 would have to come out of the city’s reserves.
The council asked for more information on the amount currently in reserves. Before making a decision, the council will look over its options for including the $10,000 request in the next fiscal year’s budget.
“I guess we can’t really make any firm decisions today,” Hall said. “So this is probably something we can mull over.”
The request was added to the council’s March 21 meeting agenda.
