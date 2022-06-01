Travis Dawe of Cody is facing up to 70 years in prison and $70,000 in fines and restitution on seven counts of burglary, theft and forgery and one misdemeanor.
On Wednesday, 5th District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield, of Hot Springs County, denied a motion by defense attorney Travis Smith to reduce the $100,000 cash bond to a signature bond to allow Dawe to attend an inpatient treatment center in Sheridan.
“My client, with the help of Jackie Fales, has been accepted as an inpatient,” Smith said. “I think that would help us, help him.”
Overfield said she would be willing to hear that matter at a bond modification hearing once he has a date set to be able to enter the facility.
In April, Dawe had received supervised probation on charges of allowing a child in the presence of meth.
During his sentencing held later April 26, Overfield gave Dawe three years supervised probation with the requirement that he attend level 3.5 inpatient treatment. She commended him for making efforts to set up treatment while in custody at the Park County Detention Center.
She said generally the announcement of a bed date allows for a week or two to get prepared and a quick bond modification hearing could be held in the interim.
Dawe and Chelsea Velker are both accused of stealing checks from the Caleco Foundry and Sunlight Photographics and also from other individuals. Authorities are also accusing the couple of stealing antique cameras, radio equipment and a computer.
Velker faces four counts and is out on bond.
