October was a particularly busy month for the American Red Cross of Wyoming’s Disaster Action Teams. Since Oct. 1, teams have responded to 13 house fires across the state.
Six fires occurred in Cheyenne, three in Casper, two in Powell, and one each in Buffalo, Lander, Rock River and Torrington. Many of those fires were caused by improper use of heating inside the home.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home and barn fires in Wyoming, which typically rise in the state during the colder months. During the month of October, the Red Cross of Wyoming provided assistance to 35 individuals – nine children and 26 adults – with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning after 13 home fires.
How to heat your home
A 2020 Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater, which is involved in most fatal home-heating fires. Provide at least three feet of space for all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
• If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.
• Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
• Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.