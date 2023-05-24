A new art gallery is coming to Sheridan Avenue, with the Collier Group demolishing the building currently located at 1234 Sheridan Avenue and building a new one in its place.
New art gallery coming to Sheridan Avenue
- By MORGAN PHILLIPS morgan@codyenterprise.com
(1) comment
Another art gallery? Just what we need.
