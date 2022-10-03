A new Park County Travel Council marketing campaign is encouraging visitors to get wild in the great outdoors.
The “Wild” marketing campaign, unveiled by the travel council Sept. 21, is intended to spotlight the variety of authentic Wyoming experiences that can be experienced in Cody, Yellowstone National Park and Park County, PCTC Executive Director Ryan Hauck said.
“For years, the Cody area has led with Buffalo Bill Cody as our hook to get people to the area,” he said. “So this campaign represents a bit of a shift to experiences as our hook: the experiences you can have in Yellowstone National Park and the one-of-a-kind adventures you can have right here in town.
“The history is still important, but it’s no longer our primary selling point.”
The campaign is designed to resonate with travelers seeking open spaces, authentic wilderness and connections to a historic past, Hauck said.
“Our video for this campaign really shows off what I consider to be the main pillars of this community: authentic Western experiences, outdoor recreation and an abundance of history,” Hauck said.
The campaign will include a mix of video, digital, social media and traditional advertising, he said. One element that is new to this particular campaign is a local ambassador program known as #WildWatch, which offers Cody residents a chance to share their perspective on the area through Instagram takeovers and social media content.
The ambassadors come from all walks of life, and bring a variety of unique perspectives on the region, Hauck said. Among those tapped for the project are Ben and Lindsey Anson, managers of the Pitchfork Ranch; Amy Gerber, a wildlife and nature photographer and retired Cody High School science teacher; Landon Blanchard and Elyse Guarino, owners and operators of Wyoming River Trips; and professional bullfighter Dusty Tuckness.
Gerber said she learned about the campaign through a former student. As someone who is looking for ways to enjoy her retirement, she was delighted to help get the word out about Cody and Yellowstone.
“What’s great is I’m not really doing anything different from what I would normally do every day for fun,” Gerber said over the phone while taking photos in Yellowstone. “Whether I’m an ambassador for Cody and Yellowstone or not, I’m still going to do what I love everyday. But this is an opportunity to share something I love with people around the country.”
Gerber said there was something unique and refreshing about Hauck’s use of the ambassadors to sell the region.
“What’s great about the ambassador program is that it is people who actually live here,” Gerber said. “It is so easy in campaigns like this to get influencers, celebrities and people from other places to speak about the area. But I think there is something so valuable about hearing it from average, everyday people. I live it every day. I can share my passion for the place I call home, and it comes from the heart.”
The campaign comes at a key time for the region, as it attempts to rebound from the economic impacts of Covid-19 and of this summer’s historic flooding in Yellowstone, Hauck said. In June, the Enterprise reported the park’s visitation was down 43% compared to 2021.
Hauck said he hoped the new campaign would inspire visitors to discover what the word “wild” means to them.
“Maybe to you, wild means a snowmobile tour to Old Faithful or just the opportunity for your kids to explore rugged wilderness along a pristine hiking trail,” Hauck said in a press release. “With this campaign we’re really showing how to best explore that idea of wild in a way that suits your travel interests.”
Everybody involved with the new campaign has a love for Cody and the greater Yellowstone region, Gerber said. And she hopes that passion comes through in every advertisement and Instagram post.
“I live in one of the most amazing little spots on the planet,” Gerber said. “I have a huge love and passion for Yellowstone National Park. I’m really proud of where I live, and I love to share that with others.”
For more information on the “Wild” campaign, visitcodyyellowstone.org/wild.
