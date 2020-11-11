Cody is a finalist for a leading outdoor product manufacturer to move operations and 150 jobs to the area, Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said Tuesday at a city council meeting at City Hall.
The announcement comes during what has been a busy year for the organization, Klessens said, as business owners have been looking to move to areas such as Cody.
He said if it works out with the outdoor company, the jobs would be high quality, include a variety of positions and help to replace those lost when Cody Labs and then CertainTeed closed down. He said the company would be moving 25 of its current employees and then up to 125 openings would be available for those in the local area.
“This is a good company, they’re awesome people,” he said. “The team we brought together, we blew these people away.
“I think, barring a couple of obstacles, we could see these people landing in town in March.”
Klessens, who wouldn’t give the name of the company but said it’s been a leader in the industry throughout its 50-year existence, said Cody was one of two cities – along with another one in Wyoming – chosen by the company as a finalist for its move.
Community leaders gathered together to talk with the business leaders when they came for a visit hoping to sell them on the community.
Klessens said the visit by the company’s leaders was one of at least half a dozen visits this year by companies looking to relocate.
“It’s been full on since March 16,” he said. “This is a real eye-opener to take a look at what we have here. We undervalue it because we live here.
“It’s a credit to the quality of Cody and the business environment.”
(6) comments
Even a minute examination reveals that not every elected official is pulling the same wagon in terms of attracting new business to the Cody area. When I was considering moving my business here ten years ago, I looked very carefully at local sales taxes, property taxes, state taxes, home sale prices, business lease/purchase prices, work force and Cody/statewide taxes. I also looked at any future tax increases. When I found the climate favorable in all respects, I relocated my business here (still have a big part in Ohio), leased a business space and bought a home and property. Good decision. My business went up 25% with my new Western operation.
However,at this time, any prospective business coming to Cody must have pause. It seems that Forward Cody is NOT coordinated with local elected officials of the county/city and darn sure NOT with our state elected reps and senators. For instance, some of these elected officials are promoting MORE TAXES and BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS. I often use as an example our liberal lawmaker HD 24 Sandy Newsome who has always voted for more taxes and business restrictions that discourage business (ironically she's on the board of Forward Cody and is part of the many failures of these sponsored companies resulting in MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars lost, empty buildings, former workers leaving Cody in droves, etc.) as an example of the disconnect that is keeping new business/helping put existing business out.
For instance, at a time when we want to attract wonderful companies, she is down in Cheyenne working on new corporate taxes, road usage taxes, voting for gas tax increases, putting in such harsh business restrictions that it not only discourages business in Cody but KILLS businesses (think AirMedCare here for one example).
And then we have the Park County commissioners and the Cody City Council placing MORE TAXES - of all things a 20% sales tax - on our businesses at the SAME TIME we are trying to attract new business. Wow! Talk about shooting holes in your boat and wondering why it's sinking. The Park County voters were smart enough to smell that rat and killed that 20% increase dead in its tracks.
When I relocated my multi-million dollar business, one of the reasons I came to Cody was the sales tax was only 4%. In Ohio it was 6 3/4%. Do the math on a $10,000 fine shotgun. These prospective businesses today are investigating not only existing taxes/business restrictions, but what the future will bring in terms of these two hot buttons. If they look at the voting records of a Sandy Newsome, they get jumpy. An elected official like her in Cheyenne loving every tax scheme is a big no-no for a new company to come in.
If the investigation shows a recent sales tax on the ballot, that is a red flag. If an investigation shows a viable company like AirMedCare was just legislated out by liberals in the Cheyenne, it's a red flag.
It's no secret that the track record of Forward Cody is dismal. Prospective businesses investigate that too regardless of the BS of the "dream team" (I wonder who that possibly could be....). New businesses aren't going to like the fact that some of the Cody work force is not hireable (dope, poor work ethic, etc.) either.
Until local elected officials learn to live within their means AND communicate with state elected officials to make Wyoming a low tax attractive climate for new business, we will see more failures or the new businesses will pass us by. Taxes and business restrictions are the FIRST THING new corporations look at when considering a new location or start-up. And they LOVE organizations with millions in grants and low-cost loans for them!
I, also can put together a team= bonafide business people in this town who are tire of the false hope and smoke and mirrors. My team will do some intensive huddling and examining the business climate here (should only take about 2 minutes) and compile a report. This report will simply say= get rid of the chosen few around here who've been huffing and puffing all of the economic greatness they've supposedly been providing to this community. There 15 years of fame are up. Cody has turned into an economic nuclear desert and the only way out will come within= the real economic experts here, the local business men and women on the frontlines, not some belcher of hot air and supposed big surprises in the wind
Pretty sure Kanye promised us the same thing and from what I've heard he's done with Cody and is going to move his business to Atlanta.
Sounds like Cody might win "biggly" on this one.
Big news, Forward Cody comes through AGAIN! Meanwhile, I have also been working on bringing a huge business here to Cody. Of course, I can't tell you who this firm is but, will give you a hint - I've emailed Jeff Bezos @ Amazon inviting him to move his headquarters here. He hasn't responded yet but let me assure all of you, it'll be so HUGE for Cody!
The team "you" put together blew them (the outdoor co.) away? Huh? Anyway, once again you're blowing hot air, Mr. Klessens. We've heard all this before...
