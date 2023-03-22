Doug McMillan

Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan has received a national honor, being recognized as one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s “80 Rural Hospital Leaders to Know in 2023.”

(1) comment

CGalaska
Cynthia Galaska

What an amazing honor, Congratulations!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.