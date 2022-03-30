Wyoming Game and Fish has released its proposed hunting dates for the 2022 season. The deadline to comment is 5 p.m. Friday. Comments can be up to 8,000 characters long.
The comments regarding general hunting regulations, antelope, deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, upland game bird and small game, migratory game bird, light goose, wild bison, wild turkey seasons will be brought be the Game and Fish commissioners to finalize at their meeting April 19-20 in Lander. Additional comments can be made at this meeting.
To view the proposed season dates and submit comments visit wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings.
