Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said he hopes the summer tourist season isn’t “marred by some catastrophe” like the June 2022 flooding.
“Last year was a major challenge for all of us,” he said. “There was no playbook for what happened last year.”
Sholly, along with Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Grand Teton National Park, provided updates on both parks during a presentation at the Holiday Inn on May 8.
Sholly began by discussing June 13, 2022 — the day of the historic flooding.
In 2022, Yellowstone had received more snow in April and May than in January, February and March combined, he said.
The melting snow, warming temperatures and rain propelled runoff that flowed into the Lamar Valley and Yellowstone River near the North Entrance of the park, Sholly said.
By 7 a.m. on June 13, park rangers decided to close corridors near the north and northeast entrances before they washed out, Sholly said.
“If they had not done that, we would have had loss of life, probably significant loss of life,” he added. “The fact that we went through that last year, and had almost no injuries and no fatalities, by itself was a miracle.”
The waters swept away various portions of roadways, and the park’s wastewater system was damaged. The park lost power for 40 hours as well, Sholly said.
By 10 a.m., all visitors, approximately 10 to 12,000 in the park at that time, were funneled towards the south entrance, Sholly said.
“That was a really rough first 48 hours, but the team did a great job,” he said.
When it came to the wildlife, Sholly said they managed just fine.
“There were no cars. It was nice and warm there, and the wildlife did fine,” he said. “I think they enjoyed last year.”
Repairs were made fairly quickly, Sholly said, with the south loop opening up in eight days, followed by the north, northeast and east gates a few weeks later.
Jenkins gave credit to Sholly and his team for “managing the bureaucracy,” “lining up tens of millions of dollars worth of emergency aid” and working with communities, including Cody, Teton County and Montana, during last year’s flood.
It was a “stunning level of leadership,” he said.
Looking forward
“I feel like this year is going to be outstanding,” Sholly said. “Knock on wood there’s not some other major thing that happens.”
To prepare for the park to fully open this year, Sholly said his teams began as they typically do — with snow removal. But they have had to use more diesel than in previous years, approximately 1,500 gallons per day, he said.
The focus for this year, Sholly said, will be looking into shuttle services and finding solutions for those areas in the park that see the most traffic congestion, such as Old Faithful.
“But whatever decisions that we make in that park, we’re taking a lot of information into account on the impacts it will have,” he said.
Future projects in Yellowstone will include installing a more permanent road to Gardiner, flood recovery, several bridge replacements, road reconstruction and wastewater system replacements, Sholly said.
The park will also be working to address labor shortages.
“In many cases, we actually have money to hire people,” Sholly said. “We just don’t have housing to house them.”
Update on Grand Teton National Park
Jenkins said visitation to the park was down last year, but he expects the number of visitors to increase over the next five years.
To accommodate the increase, the park has “been following in the steps of Yellowstone” in studying and attempting to understand visitor patterns, he said.
“People are coming from all over this country to be able to see wildlife and see the scenery,” Jenkins added, saying the priority is to “maintain a world class destination.”
