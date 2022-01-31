From Park 6 School District:
The Park County School District Number 6 Board of Trustees has selected Vernon Orndorff as the superintendent of schools beginning July 1, 2022. The Board will take action on the contract at tomorrow night’s special board meeting.
Mr. Orndorff is an acting superintendent who has served large and small districts in many capacities. He met with staff, students, and community members before interviewing with the Board of Trustees.
He shared his vision for Park County schools and his ability to listen, collaborate and serve all stakeholders. He is staff-focused, having seen the positive impact on student achievement from quality staff development.
Mr. Orndorff believes that in today’s global and competitive world, schools must provide a comprehensive learning environment preparing all students for successful futures. He is enthusiastic about the future of our schools and he and his family are excited to join our community.
We look forward to welcoming them to Park 6 and to Cody.
